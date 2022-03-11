



The police in Elche have accused a man of falsely reporting his car as stolen after it was involved in a crash in the city.

The incident occurred on Monday, at 6:30 in the morning, when the vehicle overturned on a roundabout in Ronda Norte.

Later, a 37-year-old man appeared at the police station to report the alleged theft of his car.

Following investigations, police officers discovered that he was the one driving the car when the traffic accident occurred.

The man was subsequently placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court for falsely accusing another person and pretending to be the victim of a criminal offence that never occurred.