



Following the torrential rains last Friday, Elche town hall has launched the alert protocol for strong storms to prevent a large outbreak of mosquitoes both in the urban area and in the districts.

Last week, rainfall records were broken in the municipality with accumulated records reaching up to 134 litres per square meter in the airport area. This has produced many flooded areas and the Department of Health has initiated emergency operations to locate these areas in the municipality and districts with the aim of reinforcing fumigation to prevent the plague of mosquitoes.

There are a huge number of outbreaks and that is why the mayor Mariola Galiana has stressed the need for citizen collaboration, remembering that it is necessary to clean up and maintain these areas so that drinking fountains, drums or pools do not become large mosquito pests.