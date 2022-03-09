The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 09 March 2022
Irish Lotto Results
15
26
28
29
36
43
39
Plus 1 Lotto Results
06
20
25
30
42
47
19
Plus 2 Lotto Results
02
05
09
23
27
40
39
Jackpot (€): €4,881,793
Lotto Plus Raffle: 6793
Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 12 March 2022
€5,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6
Match 5 plus Bonus
Match 5
Match 4 plus Bonus
Match 4
Match 3 plus Bonus
Match 3
Match 2 plus Bonus€3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€1,000,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€5,000.00
Match 5€500.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€50.00
Match 4€20.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€10.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€250,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€2,500.00
Match 5€250.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€25.00
Match 4€10.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€5.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

