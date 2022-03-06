Racing San Miguel have bolstered their squad in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 with the signing of goalkeeper José Antonio Martínez Navarro for the remainder of the 2021-22 season from Beniel de Preferente Murciana.

RSM new signing José Antonio with club President Chema Valero.

José Antonio, 23, has left Beniel after 16 years at the club, during a period in which he spent two seasons at Beniaján in the National League.

Racing sit in 14th place in the table, following a 2-0 home defeat against Alguena CF, who move up to seventh ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, in what has been a topsy-turvy campaign for the club.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva are 14th in the table after losing 1-0 at home to CF Rafal, who go 4th.

SC Torrevieja CF hosted CF Sporting Albatera on Sunday morning in a game that saw a dramatic turnaround for the home side after trailing 2-1 at half time. Hucha pulled Torry back level after just 60 seconds of the 2nd period and then 3 Torry goals in six minutes saw the hosts run out comfortable winners by 5-2.

Torry leapfrog Sp San Fulgencio into second place in the league after they were beaten 2-1 at CD Montesinos. Also on Sunday CD Benijofar hosted CD Cox.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 UE Crevillente FB A top the table on 53 points and are odds-on to lift the title after defeating CD Horadada Thiar away 4-2 on Saturday.

Callosa Deportiva CF drew 1-1 against Bigastro CF, Atletico Benejuzar A defeated Elche Dream CF B 3-2; lowly UD la Coca Aspense B took a point against third place Monovar Atletico A in a 2-2 draw and fourth place Athletic Club Torrellano B remain in fourth after defeating FB Redován CF B 2-1.

