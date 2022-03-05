



The Local Police of Santa Pola have arrested a man of about 30 years of age after he left his two children aged 1 and 5 years locked inside a car for almost three hours while he played slot machines.

The cries of the children locked inside the vehicle, whose horn was also sounding, surprised members of the public who passed by the place where the car was parked, who immediately warned the Local Police of what was happening.

Officers attended the scene and verified the complaint and after carrying out the pertinent investigations they located the owner of the vehicle, the father of the children, inside a betting shop.

The man, of Colombian nationality, was arrested for an alleged crime of temporary abandonment of minors, leaving the children under the care of their mother.