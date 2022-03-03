



Orihuela’s Department of Social Welfare held a meeting on Wednesday with people from the Ukrainian community living in Orihuela and Orihuela Costa, in order to listen first-hand to their concerns and needs, as well as to show them all the support that the Council and other public administrations can carry out for them.

The suggestions collected will be studied and evaluated by the council. However, the Councillor for Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, said that the first actions have already been carried out in order to attend to the needs derived from this crisis, such as the launch of an information and advice service through the PANGEA agency, for any procedure such as health card, application for international protection, schooling of minors…

A psychological support service has also been launched, and is available to those who need it due to the situation. Both services require a prior appointment by calling 965 30 6645.