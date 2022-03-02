



The Funeral Director Pompas Fúnebres Samper SL has been processing authorisation for the construction of a funeral home in Orihuela Costa for more than two years.

It has requested the environmental license for the mortuary activity, without cremation or incineration and now, with direction from the Department of Urbanism, it has been released to the public.

The plot where the construction is close to the AP-7 toll booth, next to La Zenia, known as Villamartín Sur. The material budget to carry out the work will reach almost one million euros.

The plot where it is planned to be built is located on the street corner of Calle Diamante and Calle Amatista, opposite the Leroy Merlin Builders merchants, in PAU-2 of Orihuela Costa, which is classified as urban land.

The funerary building would have four floors: basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. Each level would have more than 400 m2 of usable area except for the rooms on the second floor, which would have 127 m2. In addition, two terraces are projected that would add a further 320 m2.

On the ground floor there would be a parking area, outdoor garden, reception, hall, administration, two meeting rooms, manager’s office, toilet, an embalming area, chapel of rest, two assembly rooms and public toilets. The first floor would house a hall, four rooms, four burial mounds, changing rooms for staff and a further embalming area. The second floor would have a multipurpose room, toilets, warehouse, facilities room and terrace.

According to the project report, prepared in 2020, the budget for the construction of the funeral home would be 990,200 euros. The processing of this project dates back to October 2018 when the promoters requested urban information regarding this plot.

As for the promoters, Pompas Fúnebres Samper, is a family business based in Pilar de la Horadada whose activity has been carried out since 1950. In 1987, the Virgen del Pilar funeral home was opened in that municipality, the first in the southern area of ​​the province.

In 2009 it opened its own crematorium facility, also in Pilar de la Horadada and since then it has also expanded throughout the Murcia region.

The owner, Francesca Samper, is very well known and respected throughout the expatriate community, which she has supported since taking over the management of the company, almost 30 years ago.