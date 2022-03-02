



Within the framework of the Healthy Days campaign, ambulance and the health personnel have visited educational centres across Pilar de la Horadada, to give a talk to the infant and primary students, explaining what their work and showing the equipment carried by the ambulances, with the aim of promoting Health Education.

The Department of Health of the Pilar de la Horadada City Council has collaborated with the Municipal Ambulance Service and with all the Early Childhood and Primary Education Centres of the municipality during school hours, offering, in addition, basic training in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), -a first aid technique to save lives-, to 5th and 6th grade students.

The health personnel, together with the ambulance, visited the four schools in the municipality: Virgen del Pilar, María Moliner, Mediterráneo and Martín Artigot.

Taking advantage of the visit, the Councillor for Health, Nieves Moreno, together with colleagues from the Government Team, delivered masks to the directors of the schools in for the use of their students.