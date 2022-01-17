



The 2021-22 Torrevieja Winter Pool League returned to the green baize after the festive break with the teams remaining to adhere to Covid protocol by producing their ID and vaccines documentation.

Some fixtures were cancelled, due to players testing positive and being in isolation.

“A reminder to all teams is that Covid passports and ID are required for every bar,” said chairman Alan Boswell.

Week 10 results in Division 1 saw close games between Unity Bar 4 Quiet Man 5 and Bar Next Door 5 Terreza 4.

Fire Station Black Watch suffered a 6-3 home defeat against Office Aces. Santana A v Britannia A (p). Catch-up game result: Quiet Man 7 Terreza 2.

In Division 2 The Courtyard A defeated Murphs 7- 2, Britannia B defeated Mi Sol 5-4,

Marie’s Rendezvous went down 8-1 against Fire Station Green Watch. Office Bulls lost 5-4 at home against Santana B, with Racing Toast II losing 6-3 against Bar 6.

In Division 3 Mickey’s racked up a 6-3 win against The George. Reflections suffered a 7-2 home loss to Dejavu, with Thirsty Boot gaining a 6-3 home win against The Courtyard B. Oasis v Laguna (p). Irish Abbey (bye).