



Beerschot squad depleted after players banned from travelling to Spain after testing positive for Covid

Quote: ’37 personnel travelled to Spain with 150 suitcases in tow having jetted in from Antwerpen Airport’

Belguim football squad Beerschot have returned home after a successful period at Campoamor where they stayed for a Winter camp.

The squad were depleted after three players were banned from travelling to Spain, when testing positive after undergoing PCR tests.

A total of 37 personnel travelled to Spain with 150 suitcases in tow having jetted in from Antwerpen Airport in Deurne in January.

The squad included Belgian youth international Dante Rigo from PSV Eindhoven who agreed terms for an on loan transfer and signed a contract until the end of the season, as reported by The Leader.

Club coaching staff and head of performance coach Pieter Jacobs compiled a tough and varied training programme regime, with players undergoing at least two sessions a day, either on the pitch or in the gym.

“Working conditions, the accommodation and the weather were perfect. Work ethic was high, the atmosphere in the group great,” said a club spokesperson.

Ramiro Vaca and Moises Caicedo joined the group from South America, along with Felipe Avenatti, 28, a Uruguayan striker from Standard who was on loan to Division 1A leaders Union this season.

A friendly, against FC Heidenheim, from the second Bundesliga, saw the German side win 2-1, with the winning goal being netted in injury time. A friendly against FC Sankt Pauli from Hamburg, the leaders in the second Bundesliga, ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Vanhamel, Biebauw, Lejoly, Dom, Radic, Lemos, Bourdin, Konstantopoulos, Van den Bergh, De Smet, Okyere, Sebaoui, Walicki, Belhadj, Vaca, Caicedo, Pietermaat, Holzhauser, Noubissi, Suzuyki and newcomers Rigo and Avenatti played in the two friendlies.

Rigo sustained rib injuries and during the Sankt Pauli game and is undergoing tests in Belgium to reveal how serious the injury is.

During the Campoamor Winter Camp Ryan Sanuysi proved his fitness after months out with injury.