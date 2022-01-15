



A bright, sunny Saturday morning with a light breeze, provided the perfect conditions for an informal Stroll for members of Torrevieja U3A on the 15th Jan. Starting off from the windmill by the mud baths at Lo Pagan on the Mar Menor, the group of about 30 members proceeded to take a leisurely walk south along the promenade.

After about 1.5km, the majority called a rest and coffee break at a couple of restaurants by the marina before returning back to the start point. Several of the more adventurous members carried on with the walk.

After the freezing, strong winds which had prevailed earlier in the week, the change in conditions made for a successful event.

For anyone wanting to know more about the Torrevieja U3A and the events being planned for the future, details of the group can be found on their website torreviejau3a.org.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer