



Pilar de la Horadada’s councillor of Health, Nieves Moreno (PP), has denounced the fact that the medical centres in the Mil Palmeras and Pinar de Campoverde urbanisations have been left without face-to-face medical cover.

She has requested in writing, that the management of the University Hospital of Torrevieja, urgently covers the service in the Health Centres, “because nobody is answering the phone or responding to emails.

She said that sick leave, the reorganisation of appointments and the schedules of the workforce represents “a significant decrease in health care that is affecting the population of Pilar de la Horadada.”

In addition, she warns that the delay to obtain a medical appointment, “exceeds a waiting period of 30 days.”

She has also called on the Hospital management not to further increase the quota of patients per doctor, who in some cases “have more than 2,000 people assigned, and that means condemning our Health Centre, where telephone calls are not answered, to an even greater failure”.

Complaints from residents are flooding in to the Council, which has no health powers, and can only send them on to the Generalitat. “The people have a feeling of not having support from public health care,” according to the councillor.

Image: The refurbished medical centre in Campoverde opened a little over 2 years ago.