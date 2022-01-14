



The Cruz Roja in Orihuela has received financial support from the “la Caixa” Foundation and CaixaBank for its ‘ Sábados diferentes’ program, a leisure and free time activity for people with different abilities that aims to include and integrate, while helping to reconcile their family and caregivers. The social entity will receive a financial contribution of 4,500 euro from the “la Caixa” Foundation through CaixaBank.

The program has allowed more than 50 boys and girls to enjoy leisure activities, such as going to the spa, cinema, karaoke, bowling, snacks, etc. through alternative and small groups, with the essential collaboration of the Orihuela Cruz Roja volunteers.

Those responsible for the social entity have said that “the economic collaboration of entities that are committed to the inclusion and real integration of all groups is very important. We greatly appreciate the collaboration of the la Caixa Foundation and CaixaBank”.

Thanks to its territorial capillarity, the CaixaBank branch network can support the “la Caixa” Foundation in its social work, detecting the needs of local social entities and channelling part of the Foundation’s budget.

The collaboration between both institutions makes it possible for thousands of small and medium-sized social solidarity entities to access financial aid to carry out their programs. These are, for the most part, projects that provide solutions in the field of illness, disability, social exclusion, child poverty, the elderly and aging.