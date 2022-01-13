



After singing in the Cathedral of San Pedro of the Vatican in Rome, in the Cathedral of Córdoba, in the Main Altar of the Cathedral of Notre Damme in Paris and in the Cathedral of San Esteban in Vienna, Orihuela’s Ginés Pérez de la Parra choir will perform at the Great Church of Rovaniemi, Lapland, on 17 February.

The choir ‘Ginés Pérez de la Parra’ were established under the motto ‘We are all one’ and with the special objective of “creating a choir with which to accommodate choral singing within the Professional Conservatory of Music of Orihuela”, explained its director, Juan Zaragoza.

He added that “the enthusiasm of all the members have produced many excellent international performances. They have shown in their self-confidence that they are typical of the great professionals and they have taken the name of Orihuela and its conservatory to the place they culturally deserve ”.

The Great Church of Rovaniemi was completed in 1950 and designed by the architect Bertel Liljeqvist. Inside it has a fourteen-metre-high fresco, the work of Professor Lennart Segerstale, entitled “The source of life”. In the upper part of the room, just in front of the altar, the organ is located.

This organ was designed and built in Denmark and premiered in February 1987. It has forty-five registers, three keyboards, a pedalboard and more than four thousand pipes.

“It is a pride to be able to boast of this magnificent choir outside our borders,” said the councillor for Education, Antonio Sánchez, who thanked Rosario Torres, the director of the Orihuela conservatory, Juan Zaragoza, and all the members of the choir for their “enthusiasm for wanting to take his music to such special places”.