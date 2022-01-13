



Slot machines are perhaps THE most popular games in casinos!

Whether you are up for a small bet or a big jackpot, these slot machines can give it all, and the best part is you need no special skills to play them.

However, one question that everyone asks is – how to be a smart lottery winner and identify the right slot machine that really pays; to maximize their chances of winning.

Well, first and foremost, remember that there is no particular slot machine that would give you a lot. They are very random and no amount of strategy or hacks can help you win here.

However, ace players suggest that there are a few things that you should keep in mind and it might help you to win the game.

Firstly, you should pick a slot machine that has the highest Return To Player (RTP) percentage. This is because the higher the RTP, the greater the chances that your slot machine will actually pay. The RTP number is calculated by the amount that a machine has paid out in its lifetime to the amount of money taken in. This is of course a rough guide and might not be the case for every player.

You can read some online reviews before going out to play the slots. It is important because players often share their experience in a casino and they might highlight a slot from where they have received a decent payout. Tips and tricks by real-time players can always come in handy.

You can also research a bit on the casino comparison sites. These sites have genuine tips by ace gamblers which might help you to increase the chances of payouts. You can look out for independent slot reviews. Here, you would get all the details like RTP percentage, number of pay lines, etc.

Another effective tip that ace players recommend is researching different game developers. Doing so will help you find the best Return To Player. Keep a close eye and see which slots are continuously mentioned by the same developers. This holds true for online casinos only wherein certain casinos are identified to be processing loose slots. And they can really help the players to earn big.

You should always avoid the games that hardly give any payouts. By adding some slots to this list, you would be able to narrow down your quest of finding slots that gives a high payout. Research and go for the ones that pay out more frequently.

These are some of the tips that you can follow to maximize your chances of winning. But as mentioned earlier there is no set pattern or tricks to win the slot game. It is completely random and involves very little strategy. However, the tips listed above have worked for many players, and you too can take a chance to see if they work for you.