



Valencian 1st Regional Group 9 Racing San Miguel CF manager Dani Pérez Williscroft has left the club after three seasons in charge.

“The relationship between both parties was terminated when the board accepted the resignation presented by the coach,” said a club statement.

“We want to thank Willy for the services provided to the club and wish him the best of luck, both professionally and personally,” said the statement.

The breaking news on January 9 came after Racing San Miguel suffered a heavy 6-0 away defeat against league leaders Atletico de Catral CF, that saw them drop to tenth place in the table, on 16 points.

“It’s sad to see him go – he’s been a good manager and maybe with a lot more backing from the club with money to get players in, or keep players we had, it may have been a different story.

“Good luck Dani Perez Williscroft in all that you do. You brought some good times to the club,” Steve Dobson told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

Vice president of the San Miguel club, Oscar Armando Verdun, said: “The club gave all the support promised with the coaching staff at the beginning of the season.

“It is very easy to give an opinion, without knowing. I invite him to be part of the board of directors next season, within his possibilities, and thus he will be able to see the reality of things.”

Dobson added: “That’s understandable, but some of us fans need to be told what happens within the club, as it seems we lose a lot of good players.

“San Miguel cannot afford the wages other clubs give. As a fan, home and away, it’s sad to see so many good players lost to other local teams.”

Fan, Juan Manuel Perez Martinez said: “A shame. I think it was not the time, maybe I don’t know other aspects.

“But he seemed like the ideal person to continue in our team. Thank you for your work all these years, with very good results. Hopefully, whoever takes the team has a little luck – but he will have a difficult time.”