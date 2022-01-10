



Lowly Orihuela CF B defeated CD Cox 4-3 in a seven goals thriller surprise result in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday, that saw promotion hopefuls Cox drop to fourth place in the table on 20 points, with Orihuela still in the relegation pack on 9 points.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio defeated Alguena CF 2-0 to move into second spot on 23 points.

Atletico de Catral CF defeated Racing San Miguel 6-0 to increase their lead at the top of the table on 30 points.

Pinoso CF A defeated CD Benijofar 1-0 to go ninth in a mid-table clash.

CF Sporting Albatera took a point in a 2-2 home draw against CF Rafal to ease away from the lower end of the table, with Rafal sitting sixth on 19 points.

UE Crevilente FB defeated Sporting Saladar away 3-1 to go joint-top in the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 alongside Guardamar Soccer CD on 31 points.

FB Redován CF B suffered a 3-0 home defeat against fourth place Monovar Atletico A, to drop to ninth.

Formentera CF defeated Elche Dream CF B 4-0 to go fifth, with Elche in thirteenth spot.

Atletico Benejuzar hit four goals in a 4-1 win against visitors UD la Coca Aspense B to jump four places into seventh, on 16 points, with CD Altet dropping to eighth.