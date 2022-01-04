



Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín’s family to attend Plaza de la Constitución Torrevieja on January 8 after mysteriously going missing in Orihuela Costa 3 years ago

THE search goes on for Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín who mysteriously went missing in Orihuela Costa three years ago.

His family will be at the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrevieja on January 8, to demand that he is not forgotten.

Henry went missing on New Year 2019 after a fight and his brother Andrés and mother Georgina will be in Torrevieja to carry on their search for Henry, who went missing aged 20.

“I started looking for my brother on January 2 when I received a call from my mother that she could not find him and that he had not appeared to eat,” said Andrés.

The Civil Guard in Pilar de la Horadada have been involved in the case, where it is alleged an assault on Henry took place on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

It is said he could not defend himself because he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and LSD, according to witnesses.

The Civil Guard have been informed of Henry allegedly being punched in the face – that sounded like firecrackers.

And Henry, in a recorded video, asks his mother for help, telling her that he was not well.

The Civil Guard has all the material that circulated the night he went missing on mobile phones, including an audio message that Henry sent to Andrés to congratulate him on the New Year.

“Happy new year my little brother, I love you very much, take care of yourself a lot and for the most that we have left, little brother, I love you very much.”

Andrés said: “I know that he would never have left the family like this.

“After three years, I still don’t know what they are doing. From the first moment they have done things incorrectly.

“I think that the Pilar de la Horadada barracks is a big case, they are not trained for something like this, because they lack predisposition.

“I think that the people who were with him know more than necessary and because of the way they have had to hide things from the first moment something smells bad.

“I imagine his friends know something because it is not normal. If this happens to another boy, the first thing I would have done is to show my face and tell them that we would help them in everything.

“If their conscience is removed and they want to help us, they can do it even anonymously and that they are not afraid and that if they know something, please say so.

“I think my brother, unfortunately for us, is gone. The only hope I have is to know at least what has happened to him and that he has a place to rest.”

The Civil Guard said the search for Henry is still active, in the framework of an operation, with the secrecy of the proceedings.

Caption: Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín mysteriously went missing in Orihuela Costa.