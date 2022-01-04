Due to the Three Kings Parade in Torrevieja on Wednesday evening, a number of bus stops will be closed.
The following alterations have been published…
Students of all educational stages will return to class in person from Monday 10 January throughout Spain, as agreed on Tuesday by the Government and autonomous communities. The meeting was held in Moncloa eight months after the last meeting in which changes were agreed for the 2021-22 academic year: face-to-face at all levels and the …
