



Their Majesties, the Three Wise Men from the East, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, have announced their arrival in Orihuela next Wednesday, January 5 at 11am in the morning, where they will be received by the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, who will give them the keys to the city, in the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

Subsequently, the 3 Kings will attend a reception for children, although safety distances will have to be complied with in accordance with recommendations made by the health authorities.

At 6.45pm the Parade will depart from Las Espeñetas with its usual itinerary. It will also be streamed on the Orihuela Council Facebook page.

On the Orihuela Costa, the Cavalcade will get underway at 5pm from Plaza Antonio Vicea heading toward C / Pablo Picasso, C / Nicolás de Bussi, C / Dalí and C / Jade. It will eventually arrive on the stage inside “La Zenia Boulevard” shopping center where the reception of the Wise men will take place.

The Councillor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora said that “we are going to ensure that all security measures are respected at all times, while still allowing the children to enjoy the show we have prepared for them full of light, music and illusion.”

Torrevieja Kings arrive by boat

The parade in Torrevieja will involve about 300 participants where, after a year of absence, Wednesday’s parade will begin in the fishing port enclosure at 5:30 p.m. where the Kings will arrive aboard the boat “Espejo de Torrevieja”

The parade will pass through the La Punta neighborhood, through C/Ramón and Cajal to C/Patricio Zammit street and not to Zoa as planned. The route will connect with C/Ramón Gallud allowing an extension of around 800 metres which will allow almost another thousand people to see it close up, although this year it will move at a quicker pace and there will be no distribution of sweets.

The parade will be made up of six floats, a train of illusion, animals, two dance groups, a musical group and escorts.

The entire route will be fenced, as will the doors of the Church of the Immaculate Conception where the traditional adoration will take place.

Unfortunately, because of the current pandemic, the royal entourage will not visit either the University Hospital or any nursing homes.