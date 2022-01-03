



1955 – Rosemary Clooney was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Mambo Italiano’ the singers second No.1. The song was banned by all ABC owned stations in the US because it “did not reach standards of good taste”.

1963 – Cliff Richard was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with his sixth UK No.1 ‘The Next Time / Bachelor Boy.’ Both songs were taken from the film Summer Holiday.

1968 – The University of California, Los Angeles announced that students taking music degrees would have to study the music of The Rolling Stones saying they had made such an important contribution to modern music.

1970 – Chauffeur Neil Boland was accidentally killed when The Who ‘s drummer Keith Moon ran over him in his Bentley.

1979 – The Village People scored their only UK No.1 single with ‘Y.M.C.A.’ At its peak the single was selling over 150,000 copies a day.

1986 – Irish singer, songwriter and bassist Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy died of heart failure and pneumonia after being in a coma for eight days. A life-size bronze statue of Phil Lynott was unveiled on Harry Street in Dublin Ireland in 2005.

2001 – Kirsty MacColl was laid to rest at a private funeral ceremony, ahead of a public memorial to pay tribute to her life. The singer songwriter was killed in a boating accident on 18th Dec 2000 and in the same year a woman who believed that Axl Rose communicated with her via telepathy was arrested for stalking the Guns N’ Rose’s singer for a second time. Police detained Karen Jane McNeil after she was spotted loitering outside his house.

2002 – Liam and Noel Gallagher topped a poll of celebrities you would least like to live next to, getting 40% of the vote. Readers of Your Home magazine voted the brothers from Oasis as ‘Neighbours From Hell’.

2004 – Britney Spears had her surprise marriage annulled less than 55 hours after tying the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with childhood friend Jason Alexander. The couple married on Saturday morning, during a night out in Las Vegas, but immediately her lawyers filed for an annulment, saying Spears ‘lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.’

2006 – The house where Johnny Cash lived for 35 years was bought by Bee Gee’s singer Barry Gibb. The rustic house near Nashville, Tennessee went on the market in June 2005 with an asking price of £1.7m. Gibb said he planned to preserve the house to honour the Cash memory. In the same year Pink married her motocross racer boyfriend Carey Hart on a beach in Costa Rica. More than 100 people attended the singer’s big day, including Lisa-Marie Presley. Pink proposed to him during one of his races in Mammoth Lakes, California, by holding up a sign that read “Will you marry me?” Hart pulled out of the race to say yes.

2021 – English musician Gerry Marsden died age 78 after being diagnosed with a blood infection in his heart. With Gerry And The Pacemakers he had hits such as ‘How Do You Do It’, ‘Ferry Cross The Mersey’ and the Liverpool football anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.