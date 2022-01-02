



Elche CF 0 Granada 0

Despite playing virtually the whole of the second period with ten men, following a straight red card for defender DIEGO GONZÁLEZ, the ten men of Elche held on for a valuable point at home to mid table Granada, which keeps them just clear of the drop zone, ahead of Alaves on goal difference, who also drew with Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

In the end a point was about what they deserved but, had either of two VAR decisions gone the other way, it could have been so much better for Elche.

The first revolved around an Elche disallowed goal in the 15th minute. With the ball bundled over the line Carrillo was adjudged to have fouled Granada keeper Maximiano in the build-up, and then, just minutes before the interval, the same two players involved again in a penalty shout for the home team.

Unfortunately, after consulting VAR, neither decision went Elche’s way.

Neither side had very much to offer in the early minutes of the second period but, following the introduction in the 69th minute of Pere Milla, Elche were marginally the better team, and it was only a great save from the Granada keeper just ten minutes later that kept the Elche sub from getting on the scoresheet himself.

Despite their numerical superiority in the second period Granada had little to offer going forward and the ten men of Elche held on with relative ease.

Main photo: Carrillo’s goal was disallowed following a foul on Granada keeper Maximiano