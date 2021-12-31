



Santa Pola town hall has issued a total of 1.6 million euro in Covid aid to companies and the self-employed of the municipality during 2021, from two aid plans.

In total, 735 companies and freelancers have directly benefited from grants which are part of the Resistir plans, carried out jointly with the Generalitat and the Alicante Provincial Council Aid Plan. From the Resistir plan, 3 calls were made with 589 applications and a total of 1.2 million euro.

From the Plan of the Provincial Council, with 2 calls for the tourist and productivity sectors, a total of 146 applications were received with 432 thousand euro allocated in aid for companies in Santa Pola.

The councillor for the treasury, José Pedro Martínez indicates that “the 735 companies and self-employed workers from Santa Pola that met the conditions of the aid have already received 100% of the amounts and practically all sectors have been reached from the hotel, commerce, and leisure sectors, tourism, services and industry”.

The treasury also reported that the elimination of the tax for tables and chairs, as well as that of markets in 2020, and the reduction to 50% in 2021, has meant savings for these Santa Pola companies of about 800 thousand euro.