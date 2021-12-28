



The German U17 and U16 teams will also train at the facility at the beginning of January

Two years after their last visit, the German two clubs will be spend part of their winter training program at the Pinatar Arena.

Werder Bremen will return to San Pedro del Pinatar following their last visit in January 2018, while Heidenhem will be making its fourth consecutive stay. Both clubs are currently fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

Werder Bremen, coached by Ole Werner, will train from January 2 to 9 at La Torre Golf.

Meanwhile, Frank Schmidt’s FC Heidenheim, who are also candidates for promotion, will stay at La Finca Golf de Algorfa during the same dates.

The German U17 and U16 teams complete the visit of Bavarian teams when they stay from January 5 to 15.