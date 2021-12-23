The Torrevieja City Council congratulates Ascensión Jara Aparicio, who turned 100 this week





Ascensión Jara Aparicio is originally from the neighbouring town of Orihuela, although she has lived all her life in front of the Torrevieja sea and this week turned 100 years old.

The Councillor for the Elderly, Inmaculada Montesinos and the vice mayor, Rosario Martínez Chazarra wanted to accompany her on this special and significant anniversary and congratulate her on her birthday with a bouquet of flowers.

Ascensión has three children and five grandchildren, and with all of them she is going to celebrate her birthday at her home, located in front of the Juan Aparicio promenade. Ascensión, who is in a great state of health, assures that one of the things that has made it so long lived is “the sun, the sea and living here, in Torrevieja”, in addition to leading a healthy lifestyle.