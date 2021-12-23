Spain: Masks Mandatory Outdoors again from Friday





Despite having about 90% of the population vaccinated, masks will be mandatory again from tomorrow, 24 December. The only exceptions to this decree will be when playing sports or in natural areas.

The move comes six months after the last change where masks were no longer required outdoors so long as a distance of 1.5 metres could be maintained between people. This latest change eliminates that exception.

The president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has defended the implementation of “non-invasive” measures to contain the pandemic and to facilitate access to antigen tests. He has also asked the Government for support in order to finance the response to the pandemic. The opposition considers that this measure does not correspond to a scientific recommendation.

Spain continues to beat the record of infections and Wednesday’s session has reported more than 60,000 cases in 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections reported in the pandemic.