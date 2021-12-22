Empty Hampers Wanted





If you’re lucky enough to receive a Christmas hamper this year, you don’t have to worry about what to do with the empty basket once you’ve inspected the contents.

The Parque Natural La Mata in Torrevieja has launched a special campaign asking for the donation of empty hampers, which they will then convert into nests for long-eared owls.

If you want to collaborate in this great initiative, you can take your empty Christmas baskets to the Interpretation Centre at the Natural Park in La Mata.

Once collected, the organisers will launch a further campaign to provide more information as to how they intend to transform the baskets into nests and their subsequent placement.