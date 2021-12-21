HOSPITAL DROP IN CENTRE FOR BOOSTER VACCINATIONS





Wednesday and Thursday Vaccinations without an appointment

From 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 22 and 23 December a Vaccination Drop In centre will operate in the Assembly Hall at the Torrevieja University Hospital.

Injections offered include to anyone requiring a ‘booster vaccination’ provided:

You are over 60 years old and have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago. You are over 60 years old and have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca more than 3 months ago. You have had a Janssen more than 3 months ago.

First and second dose vaccinations are also offered to anyone over 12 years of age.