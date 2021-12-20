



Racing San Miguel 1-0 CD Montesinos

Racing San Miguel defeated CD Montesinos 1-0 in a derby clash with a goal from Bujàn giving them all three points to leapfrog their near neighbours in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on December 19.

Racing moved up three places to eighth in the table on 16 points, with Monte slipping to tenth, on 14 points, going into the Christmas break.

Buján’s deciding goal came in the first half, but it was a solid defence that played a significant part for Racing that held the visitors at bay with Pablo noteworthy.

The match increased intensity in the second half with Monte pressing, with the home defence resilient.

Alguena CF sit in seventh spot on 18 points after defeating Orihuela CF B 2-1, with Orihuela remaining in the lower echelons of the table on 6 points.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 Athletic Club Torrellano B sit in sixth place after hitting UD la Coca Aspense for six in a 6-0 away win, with Aspense in the bottom pack on 6 points.

Atletico Benejuzar also returned three points, jumping up three places to go eighth on 16 points following a 2-0 away win at CD Altet, who slip one place to ninth.

RSM Juveniles ‘Pride going into New Year’

Racing San Miguel Juveniles achieved an important 3-2 victory against La Murada, with Cristian returning from a break for health reasons, one of the most prominent players, scoring a goal.

La Murada hit back to level after trailing 2-0 at half time through set pieces. The game stabilised thereafter and it was not until the 80th minute that Roberto drew a great break to collect a ball from behind the defence to net.

“It was three more points for a team that is meeting its objectives and learning every day in its final stages of training. It is our pride to compete and grow alongside them,” said a spokesperson from the club.