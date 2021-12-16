



Despite courts in Andalusia throwing out the introduction of Covid Passports, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig has announced that he is studying expanding the type of establishments in which they will be required within the Valencian Community.

The measure will be studied at the next interdepartmental table which takes place this coming week.

During a speech on Tuesday, the president explained that the Consell currently has three priority objectives: the protection of health, the creation of employment and the expansion of economic resources within the Valencian Community.

In terms of the protection of health he said that we must “live with the pandemic” by getting immunized, using “a mask, maintain social distance, ventilation and common sense” and has called for personal responsibility during the celebration of the Christmas holidays.

Puig confirmed that the vaccinated population in the Valencian Community is currently 93.3%, which he has described as “the greatest collective achievement in many decades”, whilst confirming that the vaccination of schoolchildren, whose immunization began last Wednesday, as well as the provision of the booster dose “is a priority to essential and vulnerable personnel”, and “as soon as possible” it will be available to those over 40 years of age.