



An 11-year-old schoolboy from the Hermanos Maristas Sagrado Corazón school in Alicante, Héctor Román Corral , has won the fifth drawing contest “Christmas Postcard and National Police.” His image will now be used for the official Christmas greeting of the Alicante Provincial Police Station .

A presentation to the winner and other children who have taken part in the contest was held on Tuesday at the Provincial Police Station in a ceremony attended by the sub-delegate of the Government in Alicante, Araceli Poblador, the regional chief of Operations of Police in the Valencian Community, Alfredo Garrido, and the provincial chief of Alicante, Commissioner Ignacio del Olmo.

In this year’s contest, which had three categories, 19 schools took part from which there were 104 entries.