



The city will host a forum focused on innovation and sustainable development. It is a project funded by the Creative Europe Program of the European Union

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, held a meeting on Tuesday with Santiago Arroyo, representative of the European Network of Cultural Centers (ENCC), at which it was agreed that the Orihuela will host a forum focused on innovation and sustainable development, part of a project funded by the Creative Europe Program of the European Union.

Arroyo explained that “it will be a very important meeting involving many people who are responsible for Culture of Creative Spaces of Europe. In addition to the Orihuela event, further conferences will be held in the cities of Turin and Riga.”

He added, “we propose Orihuela because it has the necessary heritage, the potential and the necessary resources, and its culture, its creativity and its heritage all play an important role “.

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, said that “it is a very interesting to know that they value the heritage and cultural wealth of our city. The event will provide us with great opportunity to promote Orihuela”.