



Recently, local Freemasons of Arenal Deportiva Lodge No 65 celebrated their return to Satari’s restaurant, Moraira, after a far too long absence with a rousing carol concert to raise money for needy children. The event, the first in Satari’s for over two years was a resounding success.

Despite being, in effect, the opening night and with an almost totally new staff, we were treated to an absolutely superb meal from Abi and his staff. No matter the choices made by the attendees, everyone was uniform in their praise for a really excellent meal.

For an opening night, it was gratifying to see so many people arriving for this very worthy cause. Sixty-five Masons, their partners and invited guests arrived to help support the local children’s home, El Preventorio, in Gandia, including the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia. RWBro. Michael Shilan, accompanied, as usual, by his lovely wife Muriel. All of whom had undergone strict covid checks.

As well as good food there was some very spirited carol singing by everyone there who were accompanied by the very popular local entertainer, Ian Henry, on keyboards and who very kindly gave his services free of charge. Well done, Ian!

There was also an excellent charity raffle, with some very good prizes, which raised three hundred and seventy-five euros which will soon be donated to El Preventorio, hopefully, in time for Christmas. We hope we may be able to raise a little more Christmas cheer for the children.

I think most Masons would agree that is great to be able to go out and enjoy themselves while, at the same time, helping others less fortunate than ourselves.

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO, Communications Officer,