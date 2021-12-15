Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat attracts 23 world class teams to Alicante





On Saturday, 5 February, the first major cycle race of the year will see riders facing a 193-kilometer route starting in Orihuela and finishing in Torrevieja. The journey will also take the cyclists through the towns of Bigastro, Hondón de los Frailes, Hondón de las Nieves, Crevillent, Guardamar del Segura and Los Montesinos.

Yet again the province will take centre stage in the first major race of the cycling season, the Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana , a top-level event that will see two spectacular stages in Alicante. The best teams on the national and international stages will meet at this important event that will take place from February 2 to 6 with, as usual, the support and collaboration of the Alicante Provincial Council.

The president, Carlos Mazón, the Sports deputy, Eduardo Dolón, and the councillor of Tourism of Orihuela, Mariola Rocamora, all took part in the formal presentation of the 73rd edition of the race which has already attracted entries from 23 teams, 15 of which currently race on the World Tour.

The riders will arrive in Alicante on Friday, February 4, on completion of a 156-kilometer stage that will have taken them through El Campello, Finestrat, La Nucía, Polop, El Castell de Guadalest, Confrides, Benifallim and Xixona, featuring five mountain passes and an explosive finish.

A day later, on Saturday 5, the riders will face an intense 193-kilometer route that will start in the monumental city of Orihuela and end in the maritime municipality of Torrevieja, also with a sprint finish. This practically flat day will also travel through the towns of Bigastro, Hondón de los Frailes, Hondón de las Nieves, Crevillent, Guardamar del Segura and Los Montesinos.

Race Director, Ángel Casero, said, “The province of Alicante has some wonderful routes, and this year it will be broadcast in 210 countries. It contributes enormously to the tourist promotion of the municipalities concerned.” In addition, the organizer highlighted that in the last race the audiences doubled from 258 million homes to 552.