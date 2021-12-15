TORREVIEJA LAYS ON GAMES GALORE FOR BOXING DAY





The City Council and the Regional Youth Association are organise a young solidarity day from 10am on Sunday, 26 December, at which they will make available board games, video games and educational leisure. The event will take place at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, where there will also be a collection of non-perishable food which will be donated to the Red Cross

During the event, youngsters who want to participate will be able to enjoy board and role-playing games, consoles and video games, with tournaments such as Smash Bros as well as other activities and workshops. The event is totally free and the only requirement is to donate at least one kilo of non-perishable food for the Red Cross.

The objective is a fun-festive Boxing day for young people in the town, with an important solidarity component, making the youth population aware of the importance of harmony on designated dates, while, at the same time, having fun with other young people and adolescents.

More information and registration in the social networks of the La Comarca Youth Association on Instagram and Facebook and also in the CIAJ through the phone 965714072, whatsapp 606055291 and email youth@torrevieja.eu.