



The Church of England in Torrevieja is looking forward to a much more “normal” celebration of Christmas this year. “Last year we weren´t able to sing our favourite Christmas carols,” said Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, “but this year we can and that will be so wonderful!” Last year, because of the restrictions, singing wasn´t possible. “Even though masks still have to be worn,” continued Father Seabrook, “at least we will be able to praise God through song for the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Church of England will be holding three special services over the Christmas period at La Siesta Ecumenical Church, Calle Granados, Urbanización La Siesta, Torrevieja. On Monday 20th there is a traditional Nine Lessons and Carols service at 1800.

On Christmas Day, Saturday 25th, there is a Mass (celebration of the Holy Eucharist) in English at 1030 and on Sunday 26th December the Eucharist will be celebrated at 1400.

“We´re not having a Midnight Mass this year because we have to deep clean the church after each service and that’s a bit grim at 0100 but I do look forward to welcoming people to the three services we have,” said Father Seabrook, “please do come along and celebrate with us. I will be delighted to see you.”

It has been a busy Advent for the Church of England. “We´ve had our annual Advent Carol Service, Advent lunch, Christmas Quiz and Dinner at San Miguel de Salinas, Carols and Tapas at Lago Jardín, a collection of gift filled shoe boxes for local charities, a donation of 300 euros to Reach Out in Torrevieja, a lunch for the Church of England branch of the Mother´s Union and an eightieth birthday celebration for one of our retired priests,” commented Father Seabrook. “Now we are looking forward to the celebration of the Nativity of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. The Eucharist (Mass) is at the heart of this.”

“In 2022 I am hoping that we will be able to return to having celebrations of the Eucharist at the little church in Lago Jardín and the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Los Balcones. Both are not in use at the moment but as soon as we can we will be back there,” said Father Seabrook.

Details of services in English and other information can be found on Facebook by searching for @anglicantorrevieja or by calling 966 840 136.

“I wish everyone a very Happy, Peaceful, and Blessed Christmas,” said Father Seabrook.