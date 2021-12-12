



40+ members attended a Reindeer Drive on Friday 10th Dec. at The Captains Table in Punta Prima. The evening started off well with everyone having a good time.

But then, the mild breeze that had prevailed outside decided to turn into a howling gale which, apart from the deafening row caused by the slaps of the canvas sides to the enclosure and attempts at destroying it, necessitated a mass migration to be made inside the Captains Bar.

Once everyone was settled once more, the event was able to continue without further problems. Thanks to the prompt actions of the staff and event organisers, the evening carried on to a pleasant conclusion. It was most certainly an entertaining evening and was accompanied by a good meal.

Earlier in the week, the U3A president was invited to visit the premises of the Stroke Association at Benijofar to have a look at the Rowing Machine that had been purchased using donations from Torrevieja U3A charity fund.

This machine will provide much needed assistance to sufferers of the after effects of a stroke and will make a huge difference

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer