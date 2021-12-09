



The Tourism Department of the Torrevieja City Council, in collaboration with Agamed, has installed a natural ice-skating rink in the port area of the town, next door to the Dique de Levante, the wooden walkway, in a large marquee.

The 500 m2 ice rink, which is housed in a protective tent, will remain open until Sunday 9 January, with all the disinfection measures and Covid-19 prevention controls in place.

Tickets cost 6 euro for 40 minutes and the opening hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day.