



By Nancy Klein, choir member and choir publicist

Crescendo International Choir will perform in two concerts in December 2021. The first event will be a singing of Christmas carols with the British Royal Legion Band on Friday, December 10 at 6 pm in Torrevieja’s Constitution Plaza. The second event will be held in Benijofar at Canada Marsa Park on Sunday December 12 at 5 pm.

Crescendo choir rehearses at Rincon de Miquel, a restaurant and bar in Los Montesinos. We rehearse on Monday evenings from 17:45 to 20:15. We sit in a social-distanced manner and wear masks. Despite these restrictions, we still have a lovely time singing together.

If you are interested in joining us, please see the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details. We are especially seeking men to join us. Please come join if you are looking for something to do and like to sing with others. Our choir is made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. We sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin. When we give concerts, the money we raise goes to local charities.

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because of the many nationalities in its membership, including English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American, with a Spanish Musical Director and Pianist. Allthough we are many nationalities, English is the main language spoken.

Image: Crescendo International Choir rehearsing outside at Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos