APANEE Torrevieja benefit from III Motorcycle Lunch by Dorsal Zero brotherhood





By Andrew Atkinson

APANEE Torrevieja benefitted from the III Motorcycle Lunch

held in Torrevieja, organised by the Dorsal Zero brotherhood.

“We want to thank the entire organisation for this massive meeting that has brought together thousands of people from all over the country.

“To Concha Sala, Councillor of NGOs, who also wanted to accompany us and all the sponsors, and Torrevieja City Council, who have contributed to this event for the benefit of Apanee Torrevieja.

“Thank you all very much for collaborating in our project,” said a spokesperson from APANEE Torrevieja.

Caption: Dorsal Zero brotherhood III Motorcycle Lunch in aid of APANEE Torrevieja.