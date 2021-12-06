



The emergency department at Torrevieja hospital collapsed last week, with some patients having to wait more than 15 hours to be seen, whilst others were advised to find an alternative hospital for treatment.

Despite management claims that everything is now back to normal some patients are still reporting unacceptably long delays.

The Valencian government have now issued the scale of fines for noncompliance with the requirement to produce a Covid passport for entry to bars and restaurants.

Serious offences will have fines of between 601 and 30,000 euro while for minor ones, the fine can range between 60 and 600 euro.