



Big drives, brain waves and colourful commentary. The fifth edition of Capital One’s The Match didn’t disappoint for those craving an extra helping of golf after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Slated for 12 holes of head-to-head action, Brooks Koepka only needed nine to close out Bryson DeChambeau at the Wynn Golf Club.

Koepka took control early making birdies on four of the first eight holes, with DeChambeau unable to win a hole on the day. “It was fun to come out here and settle this,” Koepka said. The fun on the course was matched in the booth by Phil Mickelson and NBA legend Charles Barkley.

The quips and stories were endless, with plenty of insightful analysis sprinkled in from the 45-time TOUR champ.

What’s next for this rivalry? It’s hard to say after Koepka was crowned king in Vegas, but don’t doubt DeChambeau in a potential sequel.