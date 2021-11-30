



Writing can be an incredibly rewarding and exciting creative process that allows you to express yourself in such a way that not many art forms allow. However, that experience doesn’t come for free, and you might find that the route to enjoying this pursuit to its maximum comes with its fair share of hurdles. However, these are not insurmountable.

When writing creatively, you might find that you experience a series of highs and lows, times when everything is going exactly as you want it to, and times when your brain simply won’t allow you to write. It can feel difficult at either end of the spectrum to imagine the other end, but it’s important that you don’t get too down in the dumps when it’s not going your way. Approach the problem calmly, and deal with it as a problem to be solved.

Motivation

Sometimes, you can feel as though you have some time ahead of you that is absolutely perfect for writing, but the motivation simply doesn’t come to you. You’ve done everything right that you feel you could have done, but your brain isn’t playing ball. In this case, you’re going to have to focus on the structure of your day a little bit more, as you might find having too open of a day might not be providing you with enough pressure to be productive.

This might be simply about setting yourself targets, and rewarding yourself when you reach those. For example, every time that you finish a page or chapter, you can give yourself half an hour to scroll through your phone or some games on Lucky Nugget Casino, giving you ample incentive to push forward.

Writer’s Block

Writer’s block is an infamous enemy to those who are trying to put pen to paper, and there often isn’t a definitive answer to those seeking a solution. However, what many do find helps them to overcome this notorious enemy, is simply to write. You might encounter writer’s block because you don’t know how to proceed, or you worry what you do get down might not be good.

If you press on regardless of this concern and just carry on writing, you might find that it eventually helps you to overcome this feeling. While what you’re getting down might not be the best, you can always go back and edit it later.

Finding Inspiration

Different people take inspiration from different things; therefore it’s difficult to provide a concrete solution, as what works for someone else might not work for you. That being said, knowing that you can get it from so many different sources might give you hope, as you might not now feel that it’s so elusive.

Some people like to get inspiration directly from other creative things, such as other pieces of fiction that they enjoy. This could work for you, but you might also feel as though this risks you just wanting to copy what you’re enjoying. Alternatively, you could find inspiration in the world around you, taking a small adventure to somewhere natural that might inspire your creative mind.