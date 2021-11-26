



By Andrew Atkinson

San Javier born Citta di Falconara football star Marta Penalver continues to shine in Italy in the Futsal Serie A 2021-22 Women’s Series being amongst the goals in the win against Bisceglie.

“It was a great performance from the whole Citta di Falconara team to win 5-1 in front of a high level rival Bisceglie Femminile.

“In what was a spectacular setting and perfect audience. This is what women’s futsal deserves, gentlemen. Three goals with special dedication and MVP,” Florence based Marta told The Leader.

Citta scored five goals to return to the top of the standings, televised for the first time live by Sky in the history of women’s 5-a-side football.

“We fought on every ball against a very strong team. It is an award for our work,” said Marta, who scored at hat-trick against Bisceglie.