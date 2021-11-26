



At 8.00 on a cold, icy-windy Thursday morning in Torrevieja a host of people hurried to board a Eurotours coach to start their day trip.

The group, made up mainly from members of the Torrevieja U3A, were soon on their way to the first stop of the day.

Around 9.15 we arrived in the town of Aguillas. By this time the sun had broken through to warm the streets and the wind had eased so the group were able to spend a leisurely 1.5 hours seeing the sights or having a breakfast in one of the many seafront cafes.

Upon reboarding the coach we travelled a short distance to La Granje de Fraile, which translates to Farm of the Friar, where we were given a pack of various locally produced cheese samples to taste along with a drink to wash them down. A brief description of each cheese was given by the owner/cheese maker which was then followed by a short tour of the factory.

To round off the day we then proceeded back to the Mar Menor to visit a new restaurant to Eurotours, as the Covid restrictions in Murcia prevented the coach going to the original choice.

We arrived at Restaurant La Playa in Urrutia, situated on the banks of the Mar Menor, where a tasty Menu del Dia was served up in a lovely outdoor area overlooking the sea.

Afterwards we were able to take a short stroll along the promenade before boarding the coach to return to Torrevieja.

Despite the cold start and the last minute change of meal venue, a good day out was enjoyed by all.

The Torrevieja U3A will be having another trip on Tuesday 7th December to visit Murcia in the evening to enjoy the Christmas lights and visit the evening market to, hopefully, pick up a few presents.

Further details of this trip and many other events that are open to members of the Torrevieja U3A can be found, along with info on the association and how to become a member, can be found on their website torreviejau3a.org.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer