



MORE than 250 schoolchildren from Guardamar, Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja are currently confined at home by covid.

148 minors from L´Escoleta de Guardamar, there are 60 Infant and Primary students from Los Dolses School on the Oriolano coast and 30 in Primary from Nuestra Señora del Rosario School in Torrevieja.

In Torrevieja there are also confirmed outbreaks in the Salvador Russian School and El Acequión although the number of students has not yet been confirmed.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases has increased considerably in the last week in classrooms of Infant and Primary schools within the coast of the Vega Baja region.

Health sources attribute the fact that the incidence of cases in Torrevieja (123 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants at 14 days) is triple that of Orihuela (44) because of the large presence of residential tourists in the coastal.