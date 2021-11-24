Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 24 November, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 24 November 2021
Irish Lotto Results
08
10
19
31
41
43
29
Plus 1 Lotto Results
07
16
17
23
25
26
40
Plus 2 Lotto Results
08
12
27
33
43
46
20
Jackpot (€): €19,060,800
Lotto Plus Raffle: 9178
Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 27 November 2021
€19,060,800

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6
Match 5 plus Bonus
Match 5
Match 4 plus Bonus
Match 4
Match 3 plus Bonus
Match 3
Match 2 plus Bonus€3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€1,000,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€5,000.00
Match 5€500.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€50.00
Match 4€20.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€10.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€250,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€2,500.00
Match 5€250.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€25.00
Match 4€10.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€5.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

How to play the Irish Lotto

